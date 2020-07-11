It was with great disappointment that I saw the pictures in the July 9 edition of the paper titled Train Ride Of Support. Perhaps it should have been titled Train Ride To Support The Spread Of COVID-19.
So much for face masks and social distancing. Just when the virus is spreading like wildfire we jump on the band wagon — or I should say the train — sitting shoulder to shoulder without any protection or consideration for the spread of the virus.
