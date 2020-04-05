New Braunfels is in the midst of observing our 175th anniversary! Suddenly we find ourselves in a swirl of the unexpected.
Postponements along with stages of quarantine and distancing are our present reality!
In this very time we can be grateful for the bold and courageous neighbors who step into roles of leadership and responsibility. With thanks to outgoing Councilors Wayne Peters and Leah Garcia and His Honor, Barron Casteel, we appreciatively welcome incoming Mayor-Elect Rusty Brockman and Councilors Jason Hurta and James Blakey.
They join the leadership team for the city of New Braunfels and others serving beyond city limits in Comal County. All of us know there is nothing easy about stewarding local communities in a time of virus, national tension and sometimes punishing extremes in regional weather.
Despite the whirlwind of challenges these good neighbors step forward for the “lifts” that will come to a community in the super-charged fast lane of unprecedented growth and development.
A group of concerned citizens seeks to provide allies for new and continuing leadership as discernment and policy development ensues. The Comal County Conservation Alliance (CCCA) brings together folks from settler families, long-time residents and newcomers to share a vision to preserve, protect and enhance the precious gifts of land, water and wildlife that bless us daily. Our natural setting where two rivers converge, where springs provide fresh water and where green spaces are home for an array of flora and fauna define a value core for a legacy into the long future.
We, your neighbors of the CCCA, offer ourselves as allies for planning and decision-making in our county and city governance.
That means we will attempt to serve as folks willing to engage in the “give and take” of governance and staff responsibilities to keep our local communities vital and vigorous. Some of the current context of nightmarish surprises nationally and internationally that cause us to modify our local behaviors and daily routines may urge upon us a valuing of the natural gifts that we have in such abundance.
At no time has the need for protected set aside natural areas for reflection and rejuvenation been more important.
We hope to work together to increase conserved, set aside natural areas. Dense development on every acre diminishes rather than enhances the community. Our future generations deserve to experience and enjoy the natural splendors that brought us here, whether long ago among the settlers or more recently to make a home to cherish in such a setting. We want to enhance the recently restated city goal of increased park space as areas develop.
We’re citizens ready and willing to step into the challenging future with those in elected office and staffers creating legacies for future generations. To share in the dialogue, we invite our elected stewards of county and city as well as our fellow citizens and neighbors to visit our website, www.comalconservation.org..
All are encouraged and will be welcomed at our public gatherings, which are currently suspended until viral protocols are lifted and public activities resume. Join us in enhancing our core values of protecting land, water and wildlife. Yes! Let’s talk, listen and discover together!
Again, THANKS to those who have served and will continue to serve. WELCOME to those stepping up as the journey continues. Now let us ENGAGE together in visioning our special New Braunfels and Comal County!
