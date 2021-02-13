Has our world gone completely crazy? Now H-E-B has decided to stop selling My Pillow products. This is a store my family has shopped with since I was a kid. I have gone to seminars at their family’s retreat camps. We have been loyal supporters of H-E-B when other competing stores entered our community. But now it has joined with Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s and Wayfair to try to engineer the shutting down of a healthy business because they do not like the political views of its president.
Why should H-E-B and other organizations be in the business of hunting down businesspeople who they disagree with and seek to put them out of business? What about the collateral damage of the employees who lose their jobs and cannot support their families? In these difficult times, shouldn’t we be in the business of helping people to maintain their hard-earned businesses and being able to pay their employees? We are never going to put this divided country back together if we promote destroying those we disagree with.
