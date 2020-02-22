Lake McQueeney was a lovely lake with ancient homes on the water’s edge. She would wake up every morning and watch the children jump into the water, while the boats went zooming by. She also loved it when the sunset kissed the water in the early evening, and when and stars shone on the water. Going away from the lake was the River. The River was bored and wanted to see the world. He pushed on the Gatekeeper, but the Gatekeeper would not let the river out. The River kept pushing on the Gatekeeper’s wall and making her crack. The River wanted to be set free and see the world.
Gatekeeper was becoming weak and exhausted. She had heard one of her friends, Lake Dunlap Dam, had collapsed and she was devastated by this news. Gatekeeper was losing hope that she could not stop River. She was scared that what happened Lake Dunlap Dam was going to happen to her. She could not hold on much longer, and one day she could feel a dull nail coming out of place.
Then suddenly Gatekeeper collapsed! River got what he wanted; he was set free. He leaped out into the world, but a short time after, he was not happy, and longed for home. No one knew who he was, and everyone was mean to him.
Back at home, Gatekeeper was being rebuilt by the flying fish. The fish carried the rocks and stones from the bottom of Lake McQueeney and dropped them into place to restore the Gatekeeper.
After a long search, River found his way back to the Gatekeeper! He rushed in and hugged the Gatekeeper. Lake McQueeney was very low in water when the River returned. He helped bring in new water. The rain filled up the rest of the lake over time. The children were overjoyed to be able to jump into the lake again. River was overjoyed to see the children so joyful. River never pushed on the Gatekeeper again.
Sahni is a sixth grade student at New Braunfels Christian Academy who wanted to share this story with others.
