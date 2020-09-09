Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy during the afternoon with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. High 86F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Tonight
Thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Throughout the coronavirus crisis The Herald-Zeitung has been an advocate for understanding and kindness when dealing with other people — even when those other people might be particularly challenging.
It’s always true that other people may be facing burdens and challenges that you can’t see, but particularly since the start of March, those obstacles have taken on greater significance for so many in our community, country and around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.