Often our best guide to the future is the past. Consider the night of decision on the Titanic: no moon, only starlight; the lookout reports icebergs nearby; the ship’s officers, or perhaps the captain alone, decide to steam ahead instead of stopping until daylight. Another ship, the Californian, is stopped a few miles away to wait for daylight.
Now our various government leaders face the same decision in the face of unknown risks. Shall we forge ahead with no regard for the dangers? Shall we wait for the light of more knowledge of this mutating virus?
Which ship will we choose, the Titanic or Noah’s Ark? Noah released a dove, which brought back a leaf, symbolizing the end of the flood danger. Can we wait until the worst pandemic danger has passed?
Jean McLane
New Braunfels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.