As a Herald-Zeitung staffer of many, many years ago, and as a fifth-generation Comal County resident, I thought it might be time for me to express how proud and pleased I am to see the devotion to our history and heritage as expressed in the columns and articles usually found as the lead of the weekly “Living” section of the paper.
I greatly appreciate what the Herald and the authors have done to prolong the legacies that begin with Prince Solms but have included numerous endearing personalities to make New Braunfels the true “Beauty Spot of Texas.”
