It’s as predictable as the sun rising in the morning.
In the wake of a shocking piece of news there’s a group of people who immediately race to cast blame, and a smaller group that leaps to wild conspiracy theories.
We saw both this week after the Herald-Zeitung story about the arrest of a New Braunfels Police Department lieutenant who is facing a charge of possession of child pornography.
In an arrest affidavit, authorities accused him of using the dark web and digital currencies to access a site devoted to underage pornography.
The evidence outlined in the affidavit is strong. Digital fingerprints can be some of the most damning. But under our system of justice, a conviction has to be earned.
Like any other criminal case, this is an arrest and charge. He hasn’t been indicted yet. If he is, he will stand trial. It’s that trial that will determine whether he’s guilty of the offense.
While the specifics of this case are uncertain, public response has been anything but.
I’ve had to hide and delete comments on Facebook. Some people openly advocated for the death penalty; others suggested sexual assault should be leveraged as a form of punishment — for a man who hasn’t been convicted yet.
Others are upset that he remains on paid administrative leave from the NBPD. But the civil service statute, which applies to police officers and firefighters in New Braunfels, outlines how these things unfold. An indictment would allow the department to take additional steps. They are following the rules.
A disappointing response — and a shockingly common one — is that if the charges are true that someone at the police department knew or should have known.
Everyone becomes armchair Columbos and Sherlocks. They may not have any experience, they may think the dark web is when you’re looking at a computer screen that’s turned off — but they’ve watched a lot of Law & Order and NCIS, so they think they have this figured out.
This is a story that has unfolded thousands of times across the country and around the globe. Teachers, preachers, coaches, police, firefighters — some of the people we trust most — accused of serious crimes.
It’s easy to single out the loners, the socially awkward, the people who don’t make eye contact and make you feel uncomfortable. But we don’t trust those people. It’s the ones with a firm handshake, a bright smile and easygoing demeanor that hide what darkness may lie within.
I know this from experience.
For many years I had a friend who had a long-track record of community service and volunteer efforts for veterans. He was well loved and trusted. This was a man I gladly would have let my son go with without a second thought.
Until he was arrested and convicted of indecency with a child.
The New Braunfels case will unfold as it should — in a court of law — but the court of public opinion shouldn’t be so quick to judge the department or other officers, regardless of the outcome.
It might be comforting to think there are always red flags that make it obvious who the bad guys are.
It doesn’t mean that it’s true.
It’s often not.
That’s what makes it so scary.
