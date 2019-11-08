From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
Once the summer tourist season ends, Wurstfest is probably the busiest time of the year. Anyone who has been by the grounds at any point during the day — even before the gates have opened — can see the immense logistical, transportation and security task that is involved.
Some of that transportation this year has been further complicated with the San Antonio Street bridge closure which has steered more traffic than normal past the Wurstfest grounds.
But there are plenty of volunteers, groups and police officers on hand to help guide giant semis and school buses around, and to try and make sure that everyone has a good time.
It’s a big task, and to see so many of them doing it with a smile on their face puts people in the perfect mood to smile themselves at Wurstfest.
Anyone who’s been to an amatuer sports event can tell you how big a deal they can be and just what kinds of crowds they can draw.
So it’s all kinds of good news that the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation recently honored the city and New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Department for promoting and hosting the events
Ken Wilson and Geronimo Aguirre were awarded for achieving service milestones while the the city was awarded Member City of the Year among those with populations between 35,000 and 75,000.
Wilson, assistant PARD director, and Aguirre, recreation manager, respectively received five-year and 10-year service awards as Games of Texas liaisons.
Amatuer sports are a big draw for all age groups, but it’s particularly important for the youth demographic, where children often learn the importance of teamwork and sportsmanship.
Anything that encourages that is worthy of support.
