One of America’s finest writers of both fiction and nonfiction died on Aug. 6 of this year, at the age of 88: Toni Morrison.
She was born in 1931 and raised in Lorain, Ohio as Chloe Wofford. She took her husband’s last name when she married and changed her name to Toni largely because people struggled to pronounce Chloe correctly.
While a prolific fiction writer of such works as The Bluest Eye, Beloved, Jazz, Paradise, A Mercy, Home and God Save the Child, among others, her best known work, Beloved, won the Pulitzer Prize in 1987 and the Noble Prize in 1992, a feat rarely achieved by any writer for the same work of fiction.
Two other books of non-fiction, Playing in the Dark: Whiteness and the Literary Imagination, and in the last two years, The Origin of Others, were both originally offered as a series of lectures she gave at Harvard University in 1990 and 2016 respectively.
I have taught her most popular novel, Beloved, for many years to a large range of ages and ethnicities of students and continue to uncover fresh insights in rereading and reteaching it.
Morrison’s range and depth of interest in subjects is vast: on writing and reading, the place and power of the imagination, race, class, globalization, cultural constructions of identity, politics, prejudice, whiteness, literary knowledge and most pronounced, slavery, to name a few.
In Playing in the Dark, for instance, she observes that “writing and reading mean being aware of the writer’s notions of risk and safety, the serene achievement of, or sweating fight for, meaning and response-ability.”
And in the more recently published The Origin of Others (2017) is a provocative sustained reflection on how we each can easily gravitate to creating “Otherness.”
It too has an intricate and involved history. Today, perhaps in more pronounced ways, the creation of “Otherness” has often two intentions as Morrison describes it: as a way for an individual or group or even a nation, “to enforce their beliefs by constructing an Other.”
It serves a second related psychic factor in racism: “to identify an outsider in order to define one’s self.” It can also serve to cancel self-reflection.
Her fundamental question in this latter collection is: “How does one become a racist, or a sexist” since “no one is born a racist” or sexist?
Her answer is that “one learns Othering not by lecture or instruction but by example.”
This is a deep urge in all of us for a social/psychological need for a “stranger,” an Other, in order to define the estranged self (the crowd seeker is always the lonely one).”
Her research into this phenomenal need to create an “Other” was learned quickly by immigrants to the U.S. that if they wanted to become “real” Americans they must sever or at least greatly downplay their ties to their native country, in order to embrace their whiteness. Color still lingers for many as the standard definition of being an American.
Late in her reflections on crafting an alien Other, Morrison suggests three constants at play in many individuals’ perceptions of foreignness:
1. Menace;
2. Depravity;
3. Incomprehensibility.
It is not difficult to see that a common driving impulse in all three of these perceptions/projections rests on fear of a threat. In such a vulnerable condition and breathing such an atmosphere, one may be easily encouraged/persuaded to create and attack the “Other” through one or all of the crafted ways of perceiving someone who, by their very diversity, becomes a threatening foreign force.
Morrison spent her professional life exploring the corrosive power of “Othering” those who we sense are different from ourselves.
Her insights on the social construction of “Otherness” are worth pondering in our current era of scapegoating who or what is not just like us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.