I found Marta Roberts letter disgusting. I’ve shopped at H-E-B and Wal-Mart the 20 years I’ve been in New Braunfels and have never found the workers anything but polite and friendly.
At H-E-B she said workers were working feverishly at stocking shelves as an excuse to ignore her. Absurd. They were busy at their jobs.
She said a worker’s attitude at Wal-Mart looked to her as annoyed to be bothered.
Was she annoyed or is Marta projecting her personal issues on them?
Then she said the managers were annoyed with her.
Why? They’ve always been nice to me. I don’t believe they were rude. I think she went in with some sort of superiority “I’m better than you” attitude and the workers may have responded in kind or maybe just not with the servility she wanted and she was offended.
In the future, she should shop in other stores where she will be treated like a queen (if such stores exist). I’m sure the managers and workers would be happier without her and they will still have many happy, satisfied customers like me!
Vivian Furlow,
New Braunfels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.