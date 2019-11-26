Every Monday morning before work I see a segment on the news about the weekend box office performances for whatever films are out there in circulation. This morning I was told that Todd Phillips’s “Joker” was the first R-rated film in history to break the billion-dollar mark in ticket sales. I’ve seen the film and have come up with a few ideas why this movie has done so well.
You can tell a lot about a society by looking at its heroes but I think you can tell a lot more by studying its villains. Since his debut in 1940 the Joker — who was supposed to have been killed off after his first appearance — has become our longest-lived “bad guy” in comic book history. He was a regular on the television show that I grew up watching and when Batman finally made it to the big screen in 1989 in Tim Burton’s series of films, his first antagonist was, yep, the Joker. And in my opinion, when Christopher Nolan rebooted the Batman films in 2005, the best of this series was the second film which featured Heath Ledger as the Joker.
The Joker made a cameo appearance in 2016’s “Suicide Squad” (a Will Smith film and, therefore, forgettable) and now he’s back with his own feature film. What is behind the Joker’s long-lasting appeal for us?
For starters, the Batman is probably our most popular superhero in terms of comic books and movies, and every protagonist needs an antagonist to define himself against. The relationship between the hero and the anti-hero is critical component of any literature. The Bible opens up with a God vs. the Devil story and literature has been developed over the years with stories about Captain Ahab versus Moby Dick, Luke Skywalker versus Darth Vader, etc.
The list goes on. The differences between the Batman and the Joker are so well defined and perfectly complimentary that we have been able to enjoy almost 80 years of conflict between them.
I also believe that the Batman and the Joker are popular because — unlike Superman or any of the other superheroes — they don’t have any otherworldly super powers.
Batman is just like one of us except he has a ready supply of cash to build superhero gadgets with.
Ditto for the Joker except he steals the cash to finance his schemes.
And here’s where things get interesting because I can also appreciate the great job these characters’ creators have done setting up the conflicts not only between them, but also the conflicts within the characters themselves.
Again — just like us. Bruce Wayne wrestles with his dual identities of being a crime-fighting vigilante who is just as often at odds with the police as he is with his villain du-jour. The Joker is the mastermind behind incredible acts of violence and destruction which he delivers with a smile. The audience is drawn to these ironies like moths to a flame.
In the new film Todd Phillips casts the Joker against a force we can all readily identify with — the rest of the world.
And let’s face it, there’s a lot to be unhappy about in the world these days. We send our children off to a foreign desert to fight terrorism while statistics bear out the fact that we are more likely to be killed in our own homes by our own gun and, meanwhile, the stock prices for oil companies soar.
We have a whole television channel dedicated to documenting Nazi atrocities while we operate concentration camps on our southern border.
We gasp in awe at a beautiful sunset while knowing that the more brilliant colors are the result of air pollution.
As for the other big current event of the day — Donald Trump’s possible impeachment — we can argue all day long about reading this transcript or that transcript and attempt to divine the intent behind the words they contain but we’re really missing the big question. And here it is: Are you really surprised that Donald Trump is behind this sort of behavior?
Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker becomes the brunt of society’s indifference at the beginning of the film. Building up to the movie’s climax he shouts, “Everybody is awful these days. It’s enough to make anyone crazy…Everybody just yells and screams at each other. Nobody’s civil anymore. Nobody thinks what it’s like to be the other guy.”
Sometimes the truth is so horrible you just have to laugh at it.
