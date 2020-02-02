Texas likes to boast about its size and its economic muscle, but there are areas where the Lone Star State ranks near the bottom — or at the very bottom.
One of those is access to mental health care, where Texas can’t even claim to be 50th on the list. Instead it falls to 51st, because the District of Columbia gets its own rating.
The local McKenna Foundation has been working with a task force to improve access to care in Comal County, but they aren’t going to be able to do it without support.
“Unfortunately in Texas, social services often falls to the bottom of the list on a number of social issues,” Alice Jewell, CEO of the McKenna Foundation, said “We could blame it on everything from a lack of support in state funding to advanced population growth.”
These issues are so large and so widespread that while local efforts can help facilitate change and point the way, they aren’t going to be able to make the kind of progress that is really needed without federal and state officials making mental health care, and access to it a real priority. That’s particularly true in rural communities, like in Canyon Lake, where organizations are stepping up to try and offer aid.
When stories about mental health care get shared online, the comments come flowing in from local residents. They worry about the stigma, they worry about the social issues that come with it, but more than anything else they worry about the availability of care and the price.Some providers say that they money they get in reimbursement from insurance doesn’t begin to cover basic costs.
The system we have is broken, and too many people are left without help, and without hope.
Texas can and must do better.
