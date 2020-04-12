New Braunfels’ failure to include all aspects of real estate as essential services fails to recognize why real estate is vitally important for our economy and property tax revenues.
There are 1.5 million homes under construction in the United States. Who is supposed to sell them if they can’t be shown...that’s $3-5 trillion ... poof ... gone? Realtors must show homes or new home construction will implode.
Inventory will sit, construction loans be unpaid, foreclosures skyrocket, and prices collapse.
Oh, and property tax revenues will decrease in proportion to the market decline. That’s $3-5 trillion dollars that never gets in a store or businesses cash register.
There are almost 5,000,000 existing homes for sale in the United States. If they can’t be shown, they will not be sold. That’s approximately another 15 trillion dollars of sales gone. The impact on our economy is almost unfathomable.
If the country adopted New Braunfels’ real estate order, our country would fall into an apocalyptic depression. The economy would collapse.
Bernie Johnson,
Spring Branch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.