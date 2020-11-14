Surprise medical billing happens when a patient goes to a hospital or doctor that is considered “out-of-network” by their insurance company. The insurance company won’t pay the full bill and the patient gets stuck with the balance. By shrinking their “in network” hospitals and doctors, insurance companies profit handsomely.
Congress is trying to solve this problem. Unfortunately, “compromise” legislation currently under consideration is a thinly-veiled giveaway to the insurance companies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.