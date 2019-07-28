Since the start of the year, the Herald-Zeitung has worked to make its daily Opinion page and weekly Voices page more local with a wider variety of diverse viewpoints and topics.
Some of that came in welcoming back regular contributing columnists like Jack McKinney and guest columnists like Dennis Slattery, Don Volz and John Cassata.
Others have come in the form of new guest columnists across the spectrum including Ron Frisk, David Warmke and Lynn Silver.
Silver, who has written independently, is now penning a column that will appear the final Sunday of each month on behalf of the Democratic Women of Comal County.
Shortly another regular column will begin from the Comal County Conservation Alliance, written by Ernie Wittwer.
Herald-Zeitung Publisher Neice Bell’s former column, “It Matters To Me” is returning on a monthly basis, where she will share some of what she finds as she travels out and about in New Braunfels and Comal County.
If you have something you want to contribute, letters to the editor should be 400 words or less and must include contact information. Guest columns should be 600 words or less and must include a photograph.
If you’re interested in becoming a more regular columnist, reach out to Chris Lykins at chris.lykins@nbtxhz.com as Silver and Wittwer both did.
There are opportunities to start discussions and tackle topics — both serious, and not so serious — on these pages.
We welcome your voice.
