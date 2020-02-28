From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
When it comes to traditions, few are as unchanging as religious rituals are. And usually, that’s not a problem. Doing something the same way that others have for hundreds of years is both comforting and grounding, and because such rituals are so deeply ingrained in believers’ lives, making small sacrifices to participate is par for the course.
But sometimes, it’s not a matter of sacrifice. Sometimes participation is not an option due to a range of life circumstances.
Theresa Booth, associate pastor at First United Methodist Church New Braunfels, recognized that many people in the city wanted to participate in Ash Wednesday services, but not all of them were able to. For some, it was a matter of not being able to leave work. For others, it was a lack of transportation at the designated hour that prevented them from going to the traditional church service.
By providing a drive-thru Ash Wednesday service, Booth removed a significant barrier and allowed a couple hundred more people to have a meaningful religious experience. That type of ingenuity is one we can all get on board with.
Continuing the thread of ingenuity and altruism, Krause’s Cafe employees, customers and owner Ron Snyder also deserve a round of applause. By connecting with the HeartGift Foundation and raising funds, they were able to donate the needed $25,000 to give a 3-year-old Ugandan girl a life-saving heart operation.
Just weeks after her surgery, the previously listless child was dancing happily in celebration of her newfound health. Kudos to all who chipped in to give Salimat a fresh start.
