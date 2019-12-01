Kudos to Golden Corral for putting on a wonderful Veteran’s Day celebration. In addition to a free meal for veterans, they arranged for the Doug Herrle Chapter 61 for Disabled American Veterans of Seguin to present the colors, salute each branch of the military and pray with us. It was a very moving spectacle. The waiters thanked the veterans for their service.
As the wife of a veteran, I am sure that I was not the only person there with a tear in my eye as Golden Corral lived their patriotism.
Thanks for a great evening!
Nancy Braunig,
New Braunfels
