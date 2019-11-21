The lights were still flashing on the Wurstfest grounds on Thursday night when the conspiracy theories about the small fire started to smoke.
On Friday morning, after the blaze re-kindled, destroyed the Marktplatz and threatened the Wursthalle, those theories went roaring to new heights.
People volunteered wild arson theories and potential motives — including displeasure with the price for a pitcher of beer. Everyone had an idea about what happened and was only too happy to share that online.
As one professional said, when something like this happens and everyone is suddenly a fire investigator.
The problem is that none of those people had the facts and almost none of them had any legitimate firefighting experience or fire investigating experience.
Television shows and procedurals have convinced a generation of Americans that they understand the complex world of criminal and fire investigations and forensic science because they watch it for an hour or two each week.
Leroy Jethro Gibbs may make it look easy, but he has the benefit of being fictional.
The people who aren’t fictional, and who actually investigated the fire, have narrowed it down to a faulty light bulb or flammable materials being too close to a heat source — and say that arson is unlikely.
In most fire cases, arson is unlikely. It’s typically something mundane like wiring or something careless like a discarded cigarette — but that’s not exciting.
Nobody’s making television shows about that.
You’re better off saving theories for the TV shows and letting the pros do the real work.
