This past election day, I was a poll worker at Mammen Family Library in Bulverde.
An unexpected large turnout led to long waits in line for much of the day. Several times, we were asked by those waiting to assist someone having difficulty standing for an extended time due to recent surgeries or physical ailments by advancing them to the front of the line.
Each time everyone waiting graciously stepped aside and thanked us for attending to others. Kudos to all these voters in what many may consider a less important election for coming out and waiting so patiently to vote and special thanks for your kindness and thoughtfulness to others.
Witnessing your civility and generosity of spirit made my long day as a poll worker a joy.
Jerrie Champlin,
Spring Branch
