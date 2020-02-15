I support the recent actions of Gov. Greg Abbott’s refugee resettlement program.
There are some fundamental issues that Americans cannot overlook if they wish our nation to continue to be a leader in the free world.
The founding principle institution and traditions that made America a nation which is the envy of free people is because newcomers to our nation were inculcated as citizens who upheld its Constitution, culture and the belief in a Supreme Being.
Our borders have been overrun by many people who believe they have the right to occupy our nation and exist by the goodness of its people. They have been either educated or informed to believe that. We do have a process for immigration that must be followed.
With many larger cities currently suffering from homelessness it just doesn’t seem to be wise to encourage adding to the dilemma that those cities don’t seem to be able to handle. It sets an extremely poor example and I don’t see how it motivates a newcomer to be inspired to become self-dependent.
The main issue for me is the nation’s sovereignty. There is just so much that can added to our nation before it looses its identity and the many things it stands for. Do we really want it to resemble the nations from which the refuges are coming from? It will not be the nation that I envisioned for my grandchildren. In addition, several European nations are now regretting their easier decisions on accepting migrants into their countries at the rate that they did.
H. L. Messinger,
New Braunfels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.