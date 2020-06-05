Especially now while we are struggling with the virus, nonprofit organizations provide an immeasurable amount of help to those in need. This is the first of a series highlighting the largest of the area’s nonprofits and what they have been doing recently, albeit quietly and without fanfare.
Canyon Lake Rotary Club
Since its beginning in 2002, this group of dedicated individuals give financial assistance and untold hours of “sweat equity” to the local community, including projects of national and international significance, including and most recently four scholarships to college students for a period of 16 semesters apiece to the college of their choice.
Over the years, this small but mighty club provided the electronic scoreboard at the ball field on the South Access Road in Canyon Lake; the U.S. and Texas flags at the entrance of the Tye Preston Memorial Library; installation of the walk-in freezer at the Community Resource and Recreation Center Food Pantry in Sattler.
The CLRC also participates in Operation: Float-a-Soldier wherein they treat many of our wounded warriors and their families to a day of recreation, food and fun on the lake.
With Canyon Lake High School Interact Club (the Rotary Club auxiliary), it participates in the annual clean up event known as “Keep Canyon Lake Beautiful,” members that operate one of the rest stops for the MS-150 Bike Ride event to support the ongoing fight to find a cure for MS.
For several years, club members individually volunteered to read with first- and second-grade children that need extra help to improve their reading skills. At the end of each school year, the club presents the students who achieve their reading improvement goals a bookcase built by the Rotary Club and presented at the graduation ceremony.
The CLRC’s major fundraiser is its Romantic Rendezvous, during which more than 300 participants enjoy music, dancing and fine food at the New Braunfels Community Center. This year the event raised over $50,000 earmarked for youth scholarships.
Service above self
For those that are unfamiliar with Rotary, their object is to encourage and foster the development of acquaintances as an opportunity for service; high ethical standards in business; the application of ideal service in each member’s personal business and community life; the advancement of international understanding, goodwill and peace through a world fellowship of business and professional persons united in the ideal of service.
In the latest count, there are 1.2 million members and over 35,000 clubs from Montana to Mongolia; from Brazil to Budapest, all with the goal of taking care of each other and the world. An organization for 110 years, Rotary International continues to fight disease, illiteracy and poverty. In an effort to help promote clean water and sanitation, the CLRC collaborated with other area Rotary clubs to send money to build water tank in central Africa.
The over-arching effort from Rotary International has to be its fight against polio.
For more than 30 years, the goal has been to rid the world of this disease. As a founding partner of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, RI reduced polio cases by 99.9% since the first project to vaccinate children in the Philippines in 1979.
Since then they have helped immunize more than 2.5 billion children in 122 countries and donated $1.8 billion toward eradicating the disease worldwide.
Today, polio remains endemic only in Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan. If all eradication efforts stopped today, within 10 years, polio could paralyze as many as 200,000 children each year.
Ways to support the CL Rotary Club:
• Romantic Rendezvous at New Braunfels Convention Center
• Water Tank Project Tanzania, Africa
•New Braunfels Christian Ministries Program and CASA
• New Freezer Installation for the Community Resource and Recreation Center
To Reach the Canyon Lake Rotary Club, contact Max El Tawil (Secretary) at 830-935-3492.
