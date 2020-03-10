In one of the first columns I ever wrote about presidential campaigns I compared the primary process to a NASCAR race. Nobody watches those things to see a bunch of guys drive around in a circle really fast, but we all like to watch the crashes. Sometimes you actually waste a whole afternoon waiting to see an explosive crash on the raceway but you’ll never make it through the primary season without a healthy dose of death and dismemberment. This year’s Super Tuesday primaries were even better — it was like a NASCAR race with a Boeing 737 Supermax making a crash landing on top of it.
In the lead-up to Super Tuesday Bernie did win Nevada — which is usually a bellwether for the eventual nomination but there was some controversy over the union vote this year. In short, the union members like Bernie’s health plan and the union leaders don’t. Perhaps one of those casino bosses will meet with Bernie and make him an offer he can’t refuse on this issue. Perhaps the union vote, typically a bedrock of Democrat support, won’t be as much of a factor this year.
We also saw Joe Biden score a must-have win in South Carolina. Even better, two of his competitors dropped out of the race and endorsed him prior to the primaries. After all, it’s never too early to start kissing up for that VP slot, right? Even Beto got on the Biden bandwagon and I think Joe is going to bank on endorsements from current politicians/cabinet-level wannabes through the rest of the primary season.
Tuesday morning dawned with the progressive vote being split between Bernie and Elizabeth Warren while the moderate Democrats were starting to circle their wagons around Joe Biden. Bernie got the big taco (California) with a few side dishes (Colorado, Utah and Vermont) but Joe got everything else. Mike Bloomberg ended his “vanity campaign” a day later and endorsed Joe. Elizabeth Warren ended her “dead on arrival” campaign on Thursday. All in all, Super Tuesday was a good day for Joe Biden.
So here we are with the Bernie/Biden matchup we were all expecting from the start and this is where we start looking at delegate counts. On a straight up basis, Joe has a little better than a 10% lead over Bernie (566-501 delegates) but when you add the support from Pete Buttigieg, Amy Kloubucher and Mike Bloomberg the lead jumps to 30%. At the time of this writing Elizabeth Warren has not pledged her delegates but it’s safe to chalk those up to Bernie.
You need almost 2000 delegates for an outright win at the convention so let’s look ahead at some of the upcoming primaries and do a little handicapping. The latest polls do not yet show the effect of any Super Tuesday “bump” so I’ll have to opinionize on that.
I believe that Michigan — with 125 delegates and a strong union presence — will go to Bernie. He beat Hillary Clinton there in 2016 and the state’s continued economic decline in the past 4 years is an issue that plays to his base. The most recent polls show Bernie 10 points ahead — but with Joe Biden on the upswing.
But I expect Joe Biden to come roaring back the next week in the all-important “vote-Mecca” of Florida. Florida boasts 219 delegates and a convincing win in the primaries usually bodes well for the general election. However, Ohio and Illinois go to the polls on the same day with almost 300 delegates between them. These two states serve as a good metric for the Midwest vote and seem to be split between the two candidates at this point.
After Florida we can take a break for a month or so until New York and Pennsylvania come out on April 28. At the present time Bernie is leading in the polls there but a lot can happen in six weeks. The further out we get the less reliable the polls become. I’m betting on Joe to win his home state and flip a coin for New York.
The prediction I am most comfortable making is that the Dems are headed for a contested convention which, historically, is very bad news.
We tried to make it work in 1968 and Eugene McCarthy’s supporters — feeling that they were robbed — stayed home on election day while Nixon was stripping the flesh from Hubert Humphrey’s bones. The Republican convention in 1976 also offers us some lessons — Gerald Ford fended off a serious challenge from Ronald Reagan only to get beaten like the family mule by Jimmy Carter.
Contested conventions typically favor the “establishment” candidate for the nomination but with a handicap in the general election. And, I hate to say it, but I am well aware of what that means. Let’s hope I’m wrong on this one folks.
