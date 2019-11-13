It might not be Thanksgiving yet, but retailers aren’t wasting any time in dialing up the Christmas cheer.
It’s hard to blame them. With Thanksgiving coming so late in the month, stores (and charities, too, but that’s another editorial) are staring down a squeezed season where the “shopping days to Christmas” is less of a reminder and more of an ominous warning. The clock is ticking.
While Christmas shopping has been changed by the internet, as almost everything else in life has, it shouldn’t be your only option as you look to play Santa Claus to family, friends and co-workers.
There are plenty of great retail options available locally if you’re looking for that special gift.
And unlike some online outlets that will happily sell you identical hunks of plastic churned out by a Chinese factory, there are plenty of artisans and craftsmen that are creating one-of-a-kind pieces that will stand the test of time and be sure to please that hard-to-please family member.
And, yes, many of the local retailers also have presences on both the web and on social media, so if you want to do some online shopping, you can still do it while contributing to the men and women who help make the local economy grow.
The longer New Braunfels and Comal County can keep a dollar here, the more times it can turn over and make a positive difference in local lives.
Most local business owners here won’t be ringing the bell to open the market on Wall Street, but they are the ones who contribute to Little League teams and organizations that are important here on Main Street.
So as you get ready to make your list and check it twice, check it a third time and add local stores and shops to it for your holiday shopping — and check the Herald-Zeitung for gift guides in the weeks ahead.
It’s a sure fire way to get on the big guy’s good list.
