Thank you for your insightful words on climate change. The scientific community no longer debates that our climate is changing in disastrous ways or that human activity is the primary cause of that change. They do debate how quickly the changes are happening. The polar ice caps seem to be melting faster than most thought very recently.
According to a current report, the permafrost near the Arctic is thawing about seventy years earlier than predicted. Facts like these point to the need for action now.
The consequence of inaction is just too great. Do we want to leave our grandchildren a world with rising sea levels, more frequent and severe storms, greater heat, more floods and more drought?
Critics and conspiracy theorist always point to the cost of addressing the challenge. They seem not to understand that the world economy is changing. Wind, solar and other renewable energy sources will power that future economy.
The demand for coal is expected to decline by 12% in the coming year. The cost of solar panels is coming down and the technology is improving. The same can be said of wind and of energy storage.
China, Europe, and other countries are making major direct investments in renewable energy and have set high goals for the future use of those energy sources.
The countries with the best renewable energy technologies will be the Saudi Arabia’s of the mid and late twenty-first century. For our long-term economic health, we cannot be left behind.
Even in the short run, encouraging and investing in alternative energy sources makes economic sense. Renewable energy is no longer a silly little boutique industry. According to the US Department of Energy (2017 U.S. Energy and Employment Report), more people are employed in the solar industry to generate electricity than are employed in the fossil fuel industries. And the numbers are growing.
Finally, suppose that the outliers, critics, and conspiracy theorists are right, and we take steps to reduce the amount of carbon emitted into the atmosphere?
Then, we will have positioned ourselves to be competitive in the future economy, we will have created many new American jobs, and we will have cleaned up our environment. It’s still a pretty good deal.
Ernie Wittwer,
New Braunfels
