I live in San Antonio and went tubing on Friday and was stunned that it cost $30 to park. Then I saw that New Braunfels was also charging $2 to use a picnic table and $500 dollar fine if you dared feed a squirrel. I felt I’d fallen into some dystopian police state. This wasn’t the city that I’d been coming to my whole life, I felt completely unwelcome and was incensed. I’m sure this was not what the Landas nor the donors of Prince Solms had in mind when they essentially donated these parks. Does any of this windfall go to their heirs? I contacted Mayor Casteel who hung up on me for daring to call him out. I got a much classier reception from Mayor Pro Tem Peters, who represented New Braunfels in a way that seemed foreign to the noxious Casteel.
I won’t let this keep me from the Comal. I’ll park at in my friends driveway and walk a few blocks, but I won’t ever spend another penny in New Braunfels. I’ll tube and eat in and fill up in my San Antonio, where we know how to treat guests.
Seems like New Braunfels is now as toxic as its current mayor.
Shannon Deason,
San Antonio
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.