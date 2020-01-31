From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
State Rep. Edmund Kuempel was a dedicated public servant remembered for his wide grin and his tireless commitment to serving his constituents.
After his death in 2010, the Texas Legislatirve Conference put together a scholarship that lives on in Kuempel’s name serving a purpose that he would have been proud to be a part of.
The Edmund Keumpel Public Service Scholarship, is awarded annually to two high school students interested in pursuing a future in public service and is available to students at Canyon, New Braunfels, Seguin and Navarro high schools.
When it comes to honoring people, there are a lot of routes one can take. Kuempel has roadways and rest areas along I-10 that bear his name, but the one that’s probably most fitting is the scholarship that will help provide Texas, and this region, with the next generation of selfless leaders who work to build a better life for all.
Experiencing another culture isn’t always easy to do, but the Dao Tam Buddhist Temple New Braunfels made it simple last weekend as it held a celebration of song and prayer marking the beginning of the Chinese New Year.
The temple came into the local spotlight last year at the center of a neighbor’s lawsuit where he sought to have the temple removed from the subdivision where it sits. A Guadalupe County jury ultimately sided with the Buddhists, but the neighbor has said he plans to appeal the case.
Other neighbors, those who had no issue with the temple, and embraced it, have talked about the types of events that it hosts and the kindness that one can find there. Anyone who was there over the weekend got a chance to see that firsthand.
They provided a window into a different faith, a different culture, and an experience to be remembered.
