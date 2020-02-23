Patrick Aten
My name is Patrick Aten and I am running to be your next Tax Assessor-Collector. I currently serve as City Secretary for the City of New Braunfels, where I have lived and worked for the last 9 years. I am a Christian, Conservative, and a Texan. I have two children in Comal ISD and we are active members of Oakwood Baptist Church.
I grew up in Abilene (my father was in the Air Force and my mother was a teacher), went to school at Texas Tech University (BA History), West Texas A&M University (MA Political Science), Texas Tech University (MA Public Administration), lived in the Texas Panhandle, and now call Comal County home. You can read more about me at www.atenforcomal.com.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
My Experience. I have been working in local government for 12 years and I have the knowledge of how to manage an office and how local government can operate effectively. I have worked for the 2nd fastest growing city in the nation for the last 9 years and I can take my administration skills to the second fastest growing county in the nation.
My Education. I have two Masters Degrees, with one of those in Public Administration, which I use every day. I know how to administer an efficient office and provide leadership and promote teamwork while streamlining processes for the taxpayers.
My Work Ethic. I have been employed since I was mowing lawns as a 10 year old. I have had a full-time job for the last 21 years and am fully committed to the tasks I have to complete no matter the job.
My Endorsements. I am endorsed by several people and organizations across Comal County such as Cathy Talcott, Larry Thompson, Joy Streater, New Braunfels Police Officers Association, Canyon Lake Firefighters Association, and Conservatives in Action. A broad group of support is important for a county-wide office.
What are the top service needs requested by county taxpayers?
Taxpayers want and deserve efficient, streamlined services. Some of their biggest investments are their house and vehicles, so people should have the easiest and friendliest service to pay their property taxes and renew their vehicle registrations.
Taxpayers want to trust their elected officials. My education and experience demonstrate that I will provide a seamless transition in leadership at the Tax Office. That includes knowing their payments are accurately accounted for by a genuine servant leader working with a dedicated office staff.
Taxpayers want a small yet efficient government which means streamlining all services through improved technology and increased cost savings.
How will you improve this position to benefit the growing numbers of county residents?
My plan includes improving procedures by finding efficiencies within the Office. I have proven experience of writing and implementing internal policies and developing procedures for a government office.
I will also be dedicated to finding new and strengthening existing professional relationships with other jurisdictions so we can partner with other agencies for new ideas for efficient services that benefit the employees and county taxpayers.
But the biggest challenge seems to be communicating about the process. Many voters I have met recently do not understand that my position does not set, raise, or lower their tax bills. I will dedicate myself to clearly communicating with Comal County residents about the duties of the Tax Office and the separate roles their cities, schools, other taxing entities, and the appraisal district play in setting their values and tax rates.
KRISTEN HOYT
Kristen Hoyt is a graduate of the University of Georgia. She lives and works in New Braunfels as co-owner and operator of Corner Tubes on the Comal River. Kristen joined the Downtown Advisory Board for the City of New Braunfels just months after moving to New Braunfels. She added to her involvement through the New Braunfels Jaycees before becoming President and leading the group of 5 to over 200 members in just a couple of years.
For her leadership, she was recognized as “Pillar of the Community” by the Herald-Zeitung and as a “Five Outstanding Texans of the Year” by the Texas Junior Chamber.
When she’s not running her business, she spends time volunteering. She’s in her fourth year as a member of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, a Blue Coat, and a 2016 graduate of Leadership New Braunfels. She has served on the board for Big Brothers Big Sisters, been a member of the Herald Zeitung Readership Advisory Committee, and is a current member of NB Women GO. She has continued her civic education through New Braunfels City University and Comal County Citizens Sheriff’s Academy. She is happily married to her husband Matthew and has two boys, Andrew and Davis.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
Experience. I am the only candidate with private sector experience. This experience is critical as it pertains to the duties of the Tax Assessor-Collector because it is vital we capitalize on missed opportunities, promote a small, efficient government, and partner with those in the private sector. I have years of experience with leadership of a large staff, as well as communicating with and serving the general public. I’m an effective communicator and will set the standard for excellent customer service to our taxpayers. Because of my experience and leadership in our community, I will help us innovate, communicate, educate, and adapt to a growing county with new and improved services that will save taxpayers money, all while being the first one in the door and the last one to leave each day. I’ll be present, available, and always of service to the citizens of Comal County.
I also am proud to have the support of the women who have worked under and alongside my opponent at the City of New Braunfels, the support of Texans Uniting for Reform and Freedoms director, and many Comal County and city elected officials across the county.
What are the top service needs requested by county taxpayers?
Among the top needs requested by county taxpayers is helping them understand their tax obligations. I believe in increasing communication between the Tax Office and the taxpayers. An improved website and new online communication tools will better educate our community on their obligations and help to resolve issues, especially pertaining to the relationships among the Comal Appraisal District, the Tax Office, and all taxing entities.
The citizens I’ve spoken to have a general concern about how their tax dollars are being spent and express the desire to be heard and respected by their local government offices. Shorter lines and shorter wait times, friendly service, and a listening ear are among other needs requested. Comal County wants to know that their leader has integrity and will be a good steward of their tax dollars.
As a conservative, it will be vital that I improve services while limiting spending.
As your Tax Assessor-Collector, you will have someone who represents the people of Comal County — someone to advocate for transparency, fairness, and respect.
How will you improve this position to benefit growing numbers of county residents?
I am proud to say that after visiting with Texas Parks and Wildlife and promoting boat registration from the start of my campaign, the Tax Office will now be compliant with the statute set by the State of Texas and catch up to counties that have been offering this service for years. Currently, boat owners must go online or travel to Guadalupe County (or others) to register their boats. “This is how it’s always been done,” will no longer be an acceptable response for why things can’t improve.
This is a service that comes at no cost to the county beyond copy paper and postage and is an additional source of revenue that will no longer go to neighboring counties.
Secondly, the reason you see my campaign signage at many vehicle dealerships throughout Comal County is because they understand my business background and experience that will support the limited growth of government and provide jobs in the private sector.
I will allow the option for dealerships to be deputized to distribute their own license plates, as many counties have been offering for years. Increased transparency and improved communication will be critical to a rapidly growing population in Comal County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.