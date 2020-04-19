It is 9:15 on Easter Sunday morning. I just finished reading today’s edition of the NB Herald-Zeitung. Today must be the first time in the history of the newspaper that the readership wasn’t wished a Happy Easter.
There was no mention of Easter. Indeed, the only mention of Easter was in the multitude of COVID-19 articles, where it was briefly mentioned as a taboo gathering for over 10 people. I re-read the entire edition, searching for other references to Easter.
I found two: one in the title of a letter to the editor from Mark Whittaker. The other reference was at the bottom of Dear Abby’s column where she wished her readers a very happy Easter. The Herald-Zeitung’s executive editor Chris Lykins wrote an article comparing COVID-19 to Y2K.
The On Religion column written by Terry Mattingly discussed the Jewish Passover season.
My question is: why are any references to the Christian celebration of Easter omitted? There is relentless coverage of “the virus.” There is no mention of Jesus Christ Our Lord who died, and whose resurrection symbolizes the eternal life that is granted to all who believe in Him. That is a consoling concept that ought to be discussed at this time.
Your readership is disappointed that neither the editor nor the newspaper staff were able to wish peace and comfort to your Christian readership on this Easter Sunday.
VERY disappointed.
Beverly Willmann,
New Braunfels
