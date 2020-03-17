On Friday the Herald-Zeitung made a point of saying that people who attempted to repeatedly use its Facebook page to spread misinformation or lies about the coronavirus to readers would be banned.
Such a statement shouldn’t be necessary, but in this day and age it sadly is. Just like we wouldn’t allow letter writers the space to spin up ridiculous conspiracy theories, we aren’t going to allow our digital spaces — either on our website or our social media — to become littered with the type of incoherent ramblings that sow confusion and complacency.
During this time, those two things can prove damaging and potentially deadly to some of the most vulnerable people in our community.
While the vast majority of people who contract the coronavirus will recover, for those who are elderly, are already in poor health or have a compromised immune system, it’s a far darker picture.
If someone is telling you to not take this seriously, ignore them. If someone is sending you an e-mail saying you’re immune if you use certain essential oils or have a certain crystal, ignore them.
If someone is saying this is no different than the flu, ignore them. If someone is saying there’s already a vaccine, ignore them.
If someone says this is a political ploy, by either side, ignore them. Democrats and Republicans across the state and federal level are saying the same thing.
Viruses can’t register as a member of a political party and they don’t care who you voted for, what church you go to or what bumper stickers you might have on your car.
The economic cost of this outbreak — which is everywhere in the world — will be significant and extend far beyond whatever the market might have done, but if we fail to heed the warnings of public health officials they say the fallout will be far worse.
Please, take this event seriously and avoid those who fail to do so. They’re only putting you at risk.
We’ll work here to keep you informed, and keep the misinformation at bay.
