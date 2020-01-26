I’m writing you to ask for Senator Cornyn, Representative Cuellar, and Senator Cruz to oppose any privatization of the United States Postal Service.
The Postal Service is the most popular government agency in America, with a favorability rating of 90% (Pew Research Center). Americans like the USPS the way it is right now.
Rural parts of the country do not provide a large profit margin for private delivery companies. A study by the Institute for Policy Studies found that 70 million more Americans would have to pay expensive surcharges for deliveries without the USPS, which could also raise the prices of goods being shipped.
Regardless of whether Amazon was to buy part or all of USPS, Amazon would have a functional monopoly over rural delivery, and could and most likely will charge their rural customers much more than USPS ever would.
The Postal Service is financially independent and has not received a dime of taxpayer money for more than 30 years. However, because the USPS is the only agency required to pre-fund healthcare for their retirees, they are experiencing their 13th straight year of losses, which has created an artificial cost to the agency, despite a $514 million increase in operating revenue this year.
There is no reason to force the Postal Service to struggle with finances. Article 1, Clause 7 of the constitution gives Congress the sole power to establish post offices. I’m writing to ask that you commit to ending this senseless mandate, to keep the USPS public, and to oppose any proposed privatization plans from this administration or otherwise.
Noelle Pasquier,
Converse
