On a list of things we missed last year, the Comal County Fair definitely ranks somewhere near the top.
The fair, like so many other large scale events, wisely and responsibly took the year off as the COVID-19 pandemic tightened its grip in 2020. But this year — with vaccines widely available and more than 70% of eligible Comal County residents having had at least one shot and almost 62% of those fully vaccinated — the county fair is back on and that’s good news for everyone. (We still hope that individual people will continue to act responsibly to reduce the spread of COVID-19.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.