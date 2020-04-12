Last week, a beautiful and innocent girl died alone, in pain, and neglected in the dirt of New Braunfels backyard.
She may have been a Retriever mix, or even a Yellow Lab, but in the 15 months I was aware of her, I only saw a human interact with her twice. She lived a sad and solitary life — sleeping in the muddy backyard — in the rain — often covered in flies.
Her family (yes, she actually had a “family” — including children) had set up their lives so that they never had to look in their back yard. Out of sight out of mind. They never noticed her illness because they never looked at her.
Her food and water were in metal dishes on a concrete slab in the un-shaded blast of the Texas sun. Birds and squirrels cavorted in both. I’m no scientist, but I am pretty sure that does not add to the nutritional value. Or the taste. At night I could hear her pitiful howls.
The city of New Braunfels and Animal Control were well aware of this poor girl’s plight. Months ago, Animal Control had to make a visit to her address when she began to drag her back legs in pain and struggle to walk without falling over. The owners refused to take her to the vet. They did just enough to get Animal Control to go away…then the neglect continued.
I spoke in front of City Council about our duty as a community to care for those who can’t fend for themselves. They made promises to follow up — but that ball got dropped.
Last week her health declined rapidly. My frantic calls to Animal Control were dismissed (or not returned.) The officer refused to go the address for a welfare check. Two days later, that sweet girl died by herself in the dirt.
We are better than this. Or we should be.
I am proud to say I have never lived in a place where this level of animal neglect is sanctioned. Today I am ashamed to say that I apparently live in one now.
If this story sickens you as much as it does me, please contact your councilperson and demand change.
S. Benson,
New Braunfels
