The news shot around the world in seconds, sending the sports world reeling, and hooking even those with just a passing knowledge of sports.
Retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant was dead in a helicopter crash in California.
TMZ was the first to break the story, the latest high profile death the website has been able to nail down first. Other media outlets followed, with most sourcing TMZ at the outset.
Then came the criticism. TMZ, while right, had also put itself in the position of notifying people of the news before the authorities had the opportunity to notify the family.
Here at the Herald-Zeitung we don’t want to be in a situation where we are naming those who have died before those closest know what has happened. Nobody should find out that a loved one has been lost by a tweet. But in the case of Bryant, and other celebrity deaths, the math is entirely different. By having the story first, TMZ became the only place those reeling in grief and shock could turn to for information. And they did.
Millions clicked away on Sunday as the story unfolded. While each of those clicks weren’t worth much, multiplied by millions and millions, you’re suddenly talking about real money. Money that would have been lost had TMZ done as critics have contended they should have, and waited.
Who’s at fault here? TMZ for confirming a story quickly and correctly, but without care for the feelings of the family?
The all-knowing internet algorithm that weights the speed of an outlet with news and immediate traffic — thereby making sure they can continue to make money?
People bear some of the blame. We voraciously devour news of tragedy and sorrow, without giving a second thought to what it takes to generate.
That’s what makes it so profitable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.