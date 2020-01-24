From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
If you wanted to see the spirit of progress and commitment toward a bright tomorrow for all people, then Monday in downtown New Braunfels was the perfect opportunity.
Thousands showed up to march through downtown in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, honoring the slain civil rights leader and pledging support for his dream where people are judged on the content of their character instead of the color of their skin.
The event marked only the fifth MLK march in New Braunfels, but its one that have people quickly embraced and is supported by a dedicated committee that has reached out beyond the Monday commemoration with other events and recognitions of civil rights leaders.
It’s the kind of turnout that everyone involved in can be proud of.
•••••
Having strong, dynamic leaders is important to any community’s future, and New Braunfels is blessed with many of them.
Some of those were in the spotlight last week as the New Braunfels Jaycees held its Rising Stars Gala which recognized the up and coming generation of leaders that will help guide New Braunfels in the years ahead.
Singled out as the Distinguished Young Leader on Friday evening was Lindsay Haas, who spoke with gratitude and humility — and excitement about what the future will bring.
She also spoke about the importance of others, her friends and family and the other men and women in the room who worked hard to contribute to the community through different organizations.
Haas has no plan to rest on her laurels. There is much to be done and she pledged to continue giving back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.