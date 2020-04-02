This piece is in response to the recently published article, ‘Being certain about uncertainty’ written by Dennis Patrick Slattery, an Emeritus professor in Mythological Studies.
It was the ancient Greek philosopher Heraclitus of Ephesus, who said, “You cannot step into the same river twice.” By this, Heraclitus meant that permanence is an illusion. There is a constant in the universe, and that constant is change.
Heraclitus uses a river as his analogy for the changes in our seemingly changeless lives. Whether on the surface of a river or in its deep-running undercurrent, perpetual change is occurring. Your life and my life are no different than a stream. Just as I cannot step into the “same” river twice, I cannot live a life that is “changeless.” It and my perception of it change slightly every day as it meanders through the terrain of my life on earth.
I will respectfully excerpt from Professor Slatterly’s column for reference only. I will not challenge his points intellectually. My response is a point-of-view exchange, not a debate. He has chosen a philosophical and psychological perspective, while I have selected what I believe to be an authoritative one.
“My own levels of anxiety continue to rise, so I returned to one of my favorite books by a favorite writer to calm myself: When Things Fall Apart: Heart Advice for Difficult Times by the Buddhist nun, Pema Chodron.”
Most of us are seeking comfort and peace. There are many books by many authors available to us. Each of our needs is different. Which author you choose to trust is a choice. Just choose wisely. I have turned, not “returned,” to my favorite Book and the Author of my life — The Holy Bible, inspired by God Almighty.
“I am relearning from Chodron how a pandemic does not have to lead to pandemonium unless we choose it allow it.”
I am not an anxious person — I am joyful and hopeful. Joy and hope cannot be taken from me; I must surrender them willfully. That’s not going to happen. I have learned, not “relearned,” that being concerned or serious about something does not have to lead to fear and anxiety. Anxiety and worry are not predestined; they are indeed our choice.
“Impermanence is the essence of everything” and goes on to observe that “people have no respect for impermanence; . . in fact, we despair of it. We regard it as pain. We try to resist it by making things that will last — forever.”
Impermanence does not require respect. It requires understanding. Misunderstanding the difference between that which is fleeting and that which is eternal is critical. Store your treasures in Heaven, not here on earth. For where your treasure is, there your heart will also be.
“I can feel that my reference points in my daily life can be shaken, begin to fall apart and need to be reclaimed not by force but by yielding to and becoming curious about my relation with both impermanence and uncertainty.”
Our daily lives have been shaken. We need to reclaim the truth. Seek the Light. I look to the promises of God and how He has guided me through past storms. I have no relationship with impermanence or uncertainty. My relationship is with Jesus Christ, my Lord, and Savior. He loves me. Now and forever. No worries.
“I find her observations worthy of exploration to be curiously comforting as I try to be more relaxed with the uncertainty that faces all of us each day around the planet: will there be enough money, food, health, health-care, cooperation, unity in the face of increasing adversity?”
This belief suggests a crisis of confidence in a higher authority. I cannot create my own comfort — that requires an external source. Something ‘curiously’ comforting would be “discomforting” for me. The Lord’s Prayer teaches us to ask Him for our “daily bread.”
That bread satisfies our physical, emotional, and spiritual needs. We need provision one day at a time. Fear not, and stop worrying.
A wise man once told me, “Don’t drown till you get to the creek.” That’s good advice as most of the things we worry about never happen.
“Egolessness is available all the time as freshness, openness, delight in our sense perceptions…”
In psychology, “egolessness” is defined as an emotional state where one feels no ego; of having no distinct being apart from the world around oneself. ... The described feeling of “oneness” is thought to be akin to egolessness.
This premise is dangerous. If I surrender my individuality and personal identity to be of the world, I deny the truth that I am merely in the world. The anonymity that egolessness provides is not a rewarding substitute for using the talents I’m blessed with as an individual. I get no satisfaction from a feeling of oneness with the world. To homogenize who I am would deprive me of any ability to realize and fulfill my God-given potential in this life.
I read an open letter to Christians recently, “It is not that we have lost our sense of certainty. We have lost our illusion of certainty. We never had it to begin with. Embrace your cluelessness. Because in all the confusion, there is one thing you know for sure.”
You are in God’s hands.
