I know some will disagree with me and some will agree. Either is OK because that is essentially my point.
When I was young the youth pastor of the church that I grew up attending was also a good friend. He, I, and a number of my friends used to frequently play pickup basketball together at our local YMCA. That pastor was also a coach for a youth basketball team I played for as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.