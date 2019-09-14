When was the last time you went somewhere that really changed you?
You should visit the cross in Kerrville. The open cross is 77 feet, 7 inches tall, in a sculpture prayer garden in Kerrville. The sculptures there were created by artist Max Greiner along with one by Beverly Paddelford, and one by David Broussard.
All the works have been donated and sit in a cross shaped garden on the top of a hill along IH 10 overlooking Kerrville. The impressive open cross is at the head of the garden, a statue of Jesus on a white horse returning as king in the center, and at the base a sculpture of Jesus with a fishing net. On the right arm sits a sculpture of Jesus washing Thomas’ feet and on the left a globe of the world with the Jesus words of Matthew 28:16-20, the great commission below.
I have a good friend who has been talking of the place and wanting to take a Saturday men’s bible study group there. It did not appeal to me; there were a lot of expectations of spiritual manifestation happening there, and I framed it as a place encounter seekers go.
He gave me a CD that only reinforced my skepticism.
Monday I worked out with my trainer Vanesa, a strong spiritual Christian who has been there and gave me some compelling reasons to go!
Tuesday morning I went for my usual swim and then headed to Kerrville to experience it for myself.
I was not sure what to expect, but on getting there was amazed — a 300-foot-long, cross shaped garden with 77 scripture verses in three languages on the walkway was powerful!
The 18-foot-tall statue of Jesus on a white horse is in the center of the garden was breathtaking.
As I made my way to the cross I read the scriptures and stopped and sat under the shade of a maple tree on one of the huge limestone blocks lining the path. It was very powerful. The Spirit of God moved me in deep ways.
While sitting I noticed a man in the information area. I went over there but when I got there he was gone! I picked some literature and a bottle of water. After a while he returned.
Buddie and I struck up a conversation immediately, and after a short time he told me he had just performed his first baptism that morning.
His first baptism was to Max Greiner! Soon I asked him if he wanted to do a second? He said yes, but his wife Roslyn really wanted to do her first.
I was happy to oblige so she also did her first baptism, of me, that day.
I was sprinkle baptized as an infant and have lately wanted to be baptized again with immersion, perhaps in the Jordan River. It never crossed my mind I would be baptized there that day, but three hours after arriving I was immersed in God and then immersed and baptized for a second time in water in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. It was truly special, but the process leading up to it was perhaps the most powerful.
Before the Baptism, Roslyn took my hand and we stood under the cross and read two of the four plaques.
Where will you be in a 1,000 years? You have a choice, Heaven or Hell.
I urge you to go and experience it for yourself. Many have found Christ there, some have seen malicious things happen, some have been healed and some, like me, have been baptized again into a fuller life following the king.
Some have just walked away not understanding.
Go see and experience it for yourself. You might find a life far better than you ever imagined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.