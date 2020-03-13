Looking for a place to hit some balls and enjoy the scenic Hill Country? For those new to the area there are two courses around Canyon Lake; one on the south side and one on the north side. Steve Sullens, the general manager of the lakeside Golf Course and Club, a 118-acre course adjacent to Startzville on the south side of the Lake, said that the facility is open to the public but has memberships available as well.
The club started in the late 1970’s as a multi-purpose development that included condominiums and other residential properties. With a swimming pool, tennis court, large dance floor and upper and lower bars, the club offers a band on the second and fourth Fridays of the month, and, there is no cover charge. The well-attended event may be standing room only, so come early.
“We offer value-golf,” Mr. Sullens explained. “Our prices are less than others in the area.” Sullens continued by saying that it was a relaxing no-pressure venue, where folks can go for a nice day out on the links. John Clay is the resident pro that gives lessons on a daily basis.
Besides the Winter Texan Membership Special offered November through March, the Club has an open house on March 21 this year from 1 to 5 pm. Open house guests can get information on a variety of membership opportunities, daily rates and hours, weekly golf leagues, special events, summer swimming pool memberships, tennis information, the 19th Hole Bar and Grill offerings and other golf and non-golf events. There will also be a free raffle drawing.
A second option for golfers is The Club at Rebecca Creek Golf Course, located on the north side of the Lake. Mark Carter is the Head Golf Pro and Director of Operations.
“Our club is a little different from others, in that there are no sand traps or water hazards, Carter said.”
George Hoffman designed The Club to be an 18-hole par-72 course with oak-lined fairways and gently rolling terrain. The course is open to the public but memberships are available — some on a monthly basis.
In addition to golf, The Club offers a large swimming pool with an adjacent grill for food and popular drinks. A full bar is in the main clubhouse as is the pro shop. The main event for The Club is the November Red White and Blue Veterans Day Golf Tournament, with a portion of the proceeds going to help support Fisher House in San Antonio.
The Pool at
Rebecca Creek
If you have a need to go to a smaller venue, check out the Summit Vacation and RV Resort’s 18-hole Mini Golf Course, or the one at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort; however, one has to be staying at the resorts to be able to play.
To learn more about the courses, go to Lakeside Golf Course and Club, 405 Watts Lane, Canyon Lake, Texas, www.lakesidegolfclubinc.com, 830-899-3301; The Club at Rebecca Creek, www.rebeccacreek.com, 830-885-5168;
The Summit Resort, 13105 River Road (Near Sattler), 830-964-2531: Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park, 12915 FM 306, Canyon Lake, 830-256-0088, www.jellystonehillcountry.com.
