Editor’s note: This is the first part of a column on Brooklyn’s 73rd Precinct. The second part will run in Tuesday’s paper.
Brownsville, Brooklyn’s 73rd Precinct is in the news lately, and I’d like to share my experience working that neighborhood in order to create a clearer understanding of its residents and events.
I was a patrol supervisor in the 73rd Pct. for five years — many decades ago — but that rat infested, high crime neighborhood hasn’t changed a bit.
We had an average of 300+ homicides a year then, yet the 73rd is only one mile square, pop: ca 80,000.
This was the precinct where recently two cops were doused with water and meekly walked back to their vehicle without taking any action — which was a crime on their part: nonfeasance. But of course being shot is worse. The Black Liberation Army was headquarted in the 73 Pct. back during my time there, hiding among the ruined abandoned tenements. My scared young children would wake me up too often with: “Daddy, they shot another policeman in Brooklyn.” That’s what police families have to experience across America even today in big cities and small towns.
Just days later in the same precinct an event historically violent, although New York Mayor DiBlasio calls it a “peaceful event,” was the scene of 12 reported shootings with one confirmed dead, two in critical condition, and a mob numbering in the high hundreds. During the havoc lasting until 2 a.m., the 73rd called for a level two mobilization for assistance, that’s a desperate request for all NYC task force personnel to back up the precinct officers.
This occurrence lured Brooklyn D.A. Gonzales to the 73 Precinct station house, and in fear of him, the police brass directed the cops to clear the area, but ordered: “do not take any action,” an impossible order to obey when trying to clear a rabid mob carrying weapons that was in unison yelling: “We wish you cops will die,” and a litany of other horrific terms.
However, the brave cops ignored the order and arrested 40, charged with various crimes. These brave officers were the real NYC cops, the same heroes that I had the honor to work with for 25 years, not the ones who walked away after being hit with a pails of an unknown liquid.
Those who behaved so hateful and criminal, not just that night but on so many others, as did many generations before them, every day awoke in that horrible section of Brooklyn to face a hopeless future, never having understood what is a normal adult life.
How could they, with leaders like Al Sharpton, who I met occasionally during my Brooklyn policing years, and who President Trump rightly calls a “con man.”
Al was just one of many corrupt politicians and individuals over the decades these poor and naïve 73 residents kept electing to govern them. Political corruption thrives there.
As an example, I know of one case where a leader was given thousands of federal dollars to help the people. I was told by the 73 Precinct commanding officer, that this crooked politician officially reported to Washington that he spent those thousands to open a park for the children. But what he actually did, was just nail a cheap basketball hoop on a telephone pole calling it a park. And that was just one case.
You must understand, however, that most of these 17 to 30 year-olds who act uncivilized were born to a welfare mother and never knew who their father was.
They grew up in “homes” shared with numerous siblings with only an old mattress on the floor for a bed.
Because landlords abandoned so many 73 pct. buildings due to tenants not paying their rent, among other reasons, most of those buildings didn’t have a functioning heating system, so metal garbage cans were stolen from the street to provide fire for winter warmth. Electricity was also lacking, but for a few bucks there was always someone around able to hook up a connection to a utility pole.
Government agencies are deathly afraid to enter the dangerous 73rd Pct., so saloons can open up without licenses, trash is not picked up properly, the Fire Dept. needs police protection at fires, liquor stores proliferate, private guards are in every profitable store, and illegal drugs can be easily purchased. Feral dogs and cats and rats get fat eating the garbage strewn all over. Music preaching violence is on around the clock on their earphones.
Schooling in the 73rd Pct. from grade school to junior high is a joke. The classes are not learning experiences, only teachers trying to keep order. In the precinct’s only Junior High when I was there, it was a building without windows, appearing more like a prison. Guards with long bats patrolled the hallways, and food riots were frequent. At one disturbance I asked a friendly looking 14 year-old: “why,” so he took me to the smashed cafeteria, and broke eggs with blood in them, there was moldy white bread, the bacon tainted, etc. Teenage girls have a difficult struggle to survive there, for many are abused by their mom’s boyfriends, and suffer from low esteem caused by just having to “live” in the 73 Pct. Many get pregnant, thinking the city will give them there own apartment – but instead, they still have to live with mom, who gets another child support stipend from the city for her boy friend to spend on classy cars and other “ladies.” The police had to force the school to teach the girls female hygiene
So daily life in the 73 is and was children having babies, young men unable to read and talk properly, joining gangs for protection, thus having little chance for getting a decent job for a happy future and the so called American dream. They become angry at the government they believe caused their hopelessness, and the cops represent that object of hate..
Yet, the only group that ever helped the youths was the police. We were often there for them when they were born, and drove them and mom to the hospital, we found them when their mom only remembered at 1: am she was missing a child, we made sure they got to school safely and when we caught them stealing food from a bodega, we often let them eat it and just warned and admonished them. We protected their mother when being attacked by a drunken lover, we kept them warm in our RMPs while the F.D. hosed down their burning homes, we entered burning buildings in the early morning hours to warn the tenants, waiting for the firefighters to get out of their bunks. Many 73 cops were hospitalized with smoke inhalation. But sadly, once the kids reach puberty, they gradually begin to see things like they really are in the dirty jungle they live, and can’t stand what they now see around them: drunks, drug addicts, garbage, assaults, crime… Once in their mid-teens many turn on us, the police, the closest government agency. For years their friend and helper we now turn into their enemy. What a pity. Pray for them. And pray for the police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.