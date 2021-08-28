Chicken, it’s a game most of us are familiar with. Two opponents go head-to-head and who ever breaks off first is the chicken. A lot of people have been playing this game with the COVID virus for a while and so far because of the vaccination rate and the nature of the virus a lot of people have been winning this game. Now, the game has changed.
The Delta variant of COVID is a psychotic deadly madman. It psychotic because it’s coming for your entire family. It doesn’t matter what age your family member is, it doesn’t care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.