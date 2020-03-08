Some issues that were on the ballot:
Texas should not restrict or prohibit prayer in public schools.
Here’s the thing, you can pray where ever you want, even in public schools, to yourself like the good Lord intended. What you can’t do is pray over the intercom system in public schools.
Texas should reject restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms.
Hand grandes, rocket launchers, missile defense systems, tanks, bump stock, you get where I’m going with this. We now have more guns than people of the United States. What in Wendy Williams is going on?
Texas should ban the practice of taxpayer-funded lobbying, which allows your tax dollars to be spent on lobbyists who work against the taxpayer.
Kick out all lobbying that only wants to make more money off of taxpayers or want to contaminate rivers, lakes and lands for greedy purposes.
Texas should support the construction of a physical barrier and use existing defense-grade surveillance equipment along the entire southern border of Texas.
Newsflash, there is a wall on the southern border. Yes, there are places where there is a mere fence but that’s because of environmental issues, burial sites, public land.
Texas election officials should heed the directives of the Office of the Governor to purge illegal voters from the voter rolls and verify that each new registered voter is a U.S. Citizen.
How about making voting an easy process tied to renewing your driver’s licence?
Stop closing down voting stations and stop shortening the times to vote.
Armando Ramirez,
New Braunfels
