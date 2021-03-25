Only one bill in the 87th legislature could possibly end time changes without offering something Texas can’t deliver — year-round Daylight Saving Time — by letting voters decide to go on year-round Standard Time; it is SJR13 by the Honorable Judith Zaffirini. The other six bills offer year-round DST which would be a violation of the Uniform Time Act. There would be no change and Texas would continue to Spring Forward and Fall Back.
Other states have passed bills for year-round DST but they can’t without a Congressional Amendment to the Uniform Time Act. Year-round DST is against the UTA and is not an option.
