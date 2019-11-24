As we celebrate Thanksgiving we think of food, family and things which give us comfort.
Today our media constantly bombards us with things to worry about, to be fearful of and need fixing, things that point to our doom.
It has not always this bad; in fact most of history things were much worse than they are now!
I recently watched Steve Pinkerton Ted Talk and he gave the following statics.
In the last 30 years in the United States, homicides have dropped from 8.5 to 5.3/million, poverty has dropped drom 12% to 7%, and in the world the number of wars has dropped from 23 to 12. Autocracies fell from 85 to 60 and extreme poverty 37% to 10%.
From the 14th century worldwide literacy has grown from 15% to 80%+ today.
The percentage of years of great wars have dropped from 90% to less than 10%.
From 1771 to 2015 Life expectancy in the United States has more than doubled, with child mortality dropping from 50% to less than 5%.
In the last 200 years, famine deaths have dropped from 800/100,000 to less than 20/100,000, extreme poverty from 90% to 10%.
Homicide deaths in Western Europe, the United States and Mexico have dropped from 90 per 100,000 to less than 10 per 100,000.
Work hours in Europe and the United States have dropped from 60 a week to 40 a week in the last 150 years.
Hours spent each week doing housework have dropped from 60 to 25 in the United States and Europe in the last 100 years. The growth of technology goes on and on.
How much better is your life than your great grandparents?
The last 500 years have seen great improvement and there has been great acceleration in the last 250 years.
Steve attributes this to man’s greatness. From a Christian word view this improvement is easier to explain.
The reformation and the creation of the United States have accelerated the growth of the Kingdom of God!
The rule of law and Christian ethics have been multiplied greatly in this period.
This should not be a surprise to Christians, but probably is.
We have promised swords will be beaten into plowshares, but somehow do not really see or believe it is happening.
So much suffering and bad news fed to us daily, the good news is obscured.
Jesus gave us the task and tools to grow the kingdom and it is happening!
While there is still much to do, much has been done and things are really getting better in many ways.
Now is the time to step back and see all the good around us. So much to be thankful for!
Happy Thanksgiving!
