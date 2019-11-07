We should be pleased and impressed with the life saving result for the NBU workers hanging Christmas lights. Both the required use of the safety harness and teather and the practice of actually doing it every time by the workers are vital to safety and a “zero accidents” policy, which avoids injury, saves lives and money for the “city” and taxpayers. Keep up the great safety work NBU.
Doy F Cole,
New Braunfels
