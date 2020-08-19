Marine Lance Cpl. Guillermo “Willie” Perez is driven in a procession through downtown New Braunfels to celebrate his life and recognize his service following his death on July 30 in a training mission off the coast of California.
A large number of New Braunfels residents turned out to honor Lance Corporal Willie Perez as his body was returned following his death in a Marine Corps training accident. This was a fine way to honor him for his service to our country, and I was happy to be among those in attendance. But there is a better and more substantial way in which to honor him: you should emulate his sacrifice.
This is not an original idea. Abraham Lincoln was its author. Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address was given at the dedication of a cemetery for fallen Union soldiers. The war was far from over, and the outcome still in doubt. He noted that the dedication ceremony paled in comparison to the exalted nature of the soldiers’ sacrifice. It was not sufficient to properly honor them. He therefore asked those assembled to dedicate themselves with increased devotion to the task that still remained unfinished. A task for which they sacrificed their lives. Lincoln said that only by this would the sacrifice of these men not be in vain. Lincoln was right about that, and I commend his words to you as we consider how to honor the sacrifice of our fallen Marine.
