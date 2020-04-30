Karenism is the new word of the COVID crisis. It’s the nice way to call out those who nag and pester or bully others to conform. Our politicians have gone beyond being Karens. They’ve decided to be totalitarians using force, fines and arrests to coerce citizens to follow their edicts on essential conduct. The crisis is dire and fear ran through our society. During these times, politicians feel compelled to act. Instead of using their position to inform and advise, they chose to use powers that they did not have.
U.S. was created to insure personal liberties. The states followed the federal philosophy of limited government. It’s what the people expect. Now it’s clear how damaging these actions have been. While the scientists never claimed social distancing and a lockdown would change the infection and mortality rates only stretch out the timeframe, the actions of our governor, judges and mayors have immediately impacted the economic lives of all working people and their employers. The longer these edicts remain, the greater the damage will be.
When people put their lifetime savings and leveraged debt to create businesses and jobs, the loss of their companies and the years it took to build them can never be returned. The politicians fear looking inept or irrelevant. Now they have the full responsibility of this damage.
In the end, the restart of our economy, of our communities requires the trust and security of the people. Employers will have to feel secure, the employees and the customers, too. If any do not, the business fails. But it is each one’s choice. Each chooses what is acceptable and what is secure. If they don’t, they must adjust as time goes by. It is not the government’s choice. It should have never been in the equation of choosing what or who is essential. Politicians should have been Karens not dictators.
Don Talley,
New Braunfels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.