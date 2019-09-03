Sandi Root, a guest columnist, puts forth Democratic proposals that according to her, are not Socialist nor impossible/ pie-in-the-sky proposals.
Because of limited space I will offer another view on a couple of her proposals.
According to her, Democrats want an, “Absolute, clean separation of church and state,” with an admonition to “quit acting like the First Amendment doesn’t exist.”
I would ask her to read the First Amendment, because there is no reference to “separation of church and state.”
The amendment in simple terms says the Federal Government cannot establish a national religion. We do not have a national religion, thus what is it the Democrats want? The amendment also says that the Federal Government cannot pass laws that will impede the free exercise of religion. The amendment conveys our freedom of religion not freedom from religion. Liberals/Democrats with the help from the ACLU and the liberal courts, have done everything to remove Christianity from the public square, impeding the free exercise of religion.
They would like nothing better than to have a secular culture where there is no free expression of God. Democrats also propose, a tuition free (or low) (public) college and student loan debt relief.
College is a privilege not a right. I would suggest the Democrats reach into their own pockets and or contact the public colleges and have them use their endowment funds to fund this free education.
I don’t expect my neighbor to pay my debts and the Democrats should not ask me to pay the debt that was freely acquired by current college students.
The Democratic proposals are pie-in-the-sky, with a continued need on their part to increase the size of government taking more money from me and limiting my freedoms guaranteed by the best document ever put forth, The Constitution of the United States of America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.