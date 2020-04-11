New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 81F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early. Strong thunderstorms developing later at night. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.