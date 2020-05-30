Dr. Anikumar “Anil” Mangla, one of two epidemiologists hired by Comal County in its efforts to track COVID-19 cases told commissioners this week the way forward could be helped by a transition team.
This countywide economic and health transition team would include representatives from school districts, businesses — including retail and restaurants — as well as healthcare officials would periodically review the area’s progress against the coronavirus and help come up with measures to prevent its spread and drive its decline.
If such a team sounds familiar, that’s because it’s the same type of mechanism that federal officials employed and that Texas Governor Greg Abbott used as part of his plan to reopen the state’s economy.
One that has become clear as the pandemic and the recovery efforts have continued is that the further away from ground level those plans are developed, the more holes they likely have.
It’s why the city and county spent days trying to get the state to answer questions about river outfitters and their ability to reopen.
It’s also clear that the virus doesn’t care about the city limits signs or even county boundaries, but those are the areas where policies, procedures and perhaps most importantly, educational efforts can make a difference.
New Braunfels and Comal County are not the same as surrounding counties.
Each of them has their own set of virus numbers and have different risk factors and challenges to overcome.
Tucked between Austin and San Antonio, with tourism from both those areas and beyond, a team that understands Comal County working together to protect its citizens and its economy can’t help but be a resource for commissioners as they plan for the future.
That should be a priority.
